Kamya Panjabi on Vikas Gupta’s claim of dating Pratyusha Banerjee: She isn’t there to verify these claims

Days after Vikas Gupta claimed that he used to date Pratyusha Banerjee, Kamya Panjabi has come forward to voice her opinion about the situation. Check out the details.

Earlier this week, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta, in an interview claimed that he and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee used to date each other. After the shocking revelation, Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh reacted to his statement claiming that it was false. According to him, Vikas and Pratyusha had never dated, and that the former is using her name to be in limelight. Now, Kamya Panjabi, who was very close to the actress, has also reacted to Vikas’ claims.

During the interview, Vikas claimed that he dated the late actress, and only after they parted ways, he learned about his bisexuality. “Let’s respect those who are not with us and not talk about anyone’s personal life,” Kamya told ETimes. The actress said that her friends told her about the interview as she doesn’t intend to read it. She explained that the late actress isn’t here to confirm or deny the claims. “Pratyusha isn’t there to tell the world whether it’s true or incorrect. She isn’t there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now?” she said.

Amid the chat, she also voiced her opinion about dragging someone’s name into a controversial situation who isn’t here today. “She isn’t with us anymore. It was her personal life,” she elaborated. The actress also said that since it’s a sensitive subject, one should be careful about what they say. Pratyusha passed away at her apartment in Goregaon in April 2016. She had participated in the seventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss along with Kamya.

