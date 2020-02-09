Kamya Punjabi and her beau Shalabh Dang's engagement video speaks volumes of their love; WATCH

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi recently gave us a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ceremony with beau Shalabh Dang and it is all things love. Take a look.

Kamya Punjabi is beaming with happiness, courtesy, her marriage. Yes, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. Well, a week, pictures her pre-wedding festivities like mata ki chowki and sagai are doing the rounds. It was only yesterday that photos of her engagement were going viral on social media. Now, Kamya has given a sweet surprise to her fans, by sharing an intimate video of the whole engagement ceremony. Yes, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has treated us with a glimpse of her private sagai on Instagram.

In the vidoe, Kamya and Shalabh can be seen exchanging wedding rings in front of Guru Nanak Saheb in a Gurudwara. The duo is accompanied by their families, as they exchange rings in a traditional way. Both are seen glowing with joy as they put rings on each other's fingers and lock their love forever. While Kamya looked ddrop-dead gorgeous in a golden black sharara, Shalabh on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue and white kurta-pyjama. The actress' ten-year-old daughter was also present. Kamya couldn't stop blushing as she flaunted her diamond rock on her finger. From offering prayers to taking elders blessings to clicking pictures with the family, the video depicts all the beautiful moments of their special day. Well, we must say, their engagement video speaks volumes of their love, bond and compassion.

Take a look at Kamya's happy engagement here:

For the unversed, the duo met when Kamya consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage. Their marriage coincides when they first started dating a year ago. What are your thought's on the cute couple? Isn't the video all about love and happiness? Let us know in the comment section below.

