Kamya Punjabi on being depressed when she began shooting Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: It has given me new life
The highly popular daily soap Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki had wrapped up a few days ago. Actress Kamya Punjabi was one among the cast members who had been attached to the show from the start. The actress recently opened up about the importance of the show in her life and battling depression during shooting. She shared in an interview with Etimes about coming to terms with the wrap-up of the show.

Talking about her feelings about the end of the successful show, she shared, “I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low.”

She also shared about the seemingly sudden wrap-up of the show, as she told that it was a planned decision and everyone agreed to it. She said Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and she is glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily.

Kamya also revealed that she was offered the show when she was going through a low phase on the personal front. She had just broken up with actor Karan Patel. She said, “Shakti has given me a new life. I was in depression when I joined the show. Karan got married in 2015, and I was in no position to work for almost a year. I was in a very bad state when I joined the show in 2016. Iss show ne mujhe zinda rakha aur ek nayi zindagi dee. I immersed myself in work and got out of that phase gradually.”

Sharing about her life after the show, she is currently making the most of her free time hanging out with her friends. But she does not intend to go on a break. She said that she is not the kind of person who would say, ‘Oh! I need a break, go for a holiday and rejuvenate’. She is a workaholic and worships her job. Presently, she is meeting friends, who she couldn’t earlier as she was busy with the shoot of Shakti. She said, “I am waiting for my husband (Shalabh Dang) to arrive in Mumbai, so that I can have a gathering with my Shakti team at my home. After that, I will go to Delhi.”

