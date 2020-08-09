Kamya Punjabi calls out Rhea Chakraborty as the actress shares Sushant Singh Rajput's texts about his sister

Rhea Chakraborty has recently shared a few WhatsApp conversations that happened between her and Sushant in which the latter raised concerns about his sister Priyanka. Kamya Punjabi has reacted to the same in her tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been handed over to the CBI and at the same time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and ex-manager Shruti Modi in connection with the late actor’s case. Post that, Rhea shared some photos of a few belongings of Sushant that include a page from his diary and a sipper bearing the initials ‘Chhichhore.’ Not only that but the actress has also shared a few WhatsApp texts in which the late actor showed concerns about his sister Priyanka.

These chats have been accessed by India Today in which Sushant show’s concern for his sister Priyanka’s behaviour towards Rhea. This did not go well with Kamya Punjabi who has now shared a tweet that reads, “What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai (Fights happen between brothers and sisters. It’s not a big deal)... n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!!” Earlier, Kamya shared yet another tweet in which she took a jibe at Rhea by saying, “Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti (You should have taken care of the one who possessed the sipper)....!!!!

Check out Kamya Punjabi’s tweets below:

What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai... n most imp he was staying with you n not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister!!! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality https://t.co/SYxEhd5gyH — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) August 9, 2020

Jiska sipper tha usse hi sambhal kar rakh leti....!!!! #SSRMurderCase #JusticeForSushant #Warriors4SSR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Rhea Chakraborty for yet another round on Monday i.e. 10th April. Meanwhile, they questioned her brother Showik for around 18 hours post which he left the ED office at around 6.40 am on Sunday. The investigating agency is also looking into the bank account transactions of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea and Showik’s properties as well as the money laundering angle.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty shares messages showing Sushant Singh Rajput raised concerns about sister Priyanka: Report

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×