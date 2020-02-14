Kamya Punjabi can’t take her eyes off Shalabh Dang as she celebrates first Valentine’s Day post marriage

Kamya Punjabi, who recently married her beau Shalabh Dang, posted an adorable message for her husband as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day after the wedding.

If there is anyone who is enjoying the month of the love thoroughly, it is the newlywed actress Kamya Punjabi. The diva, who is known for her performance in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang early this week and is enjoying the best phase of her life at the moment. The post wedding ceremonies are going on in full swing, but the newlyweds don’t leave a chance to express their love for each other on social media.

And while the world is busy celebrating Valentine’s Day today, the new bride Kamya Punjabi also took the opportunity to share an adorable post for her husband on their first V-Day post marriage. She posted a never seen before picture of herself with Shalabh from their wedding ceremony and the diva was finding it hard to take her eyes off her man. In the caption, Kamya wrote, “Happy Valentines Day Husband” followed by a heart emoticon. Soon, she got an adorable reply for Shalabh on the post as he wrote, “Thank you so much my dear lovely wifey 1st Valentine together after being renamed as Mrs and Mr Dang.”

To note, Kamya and Shalabh tied the knot on February 10, 2020, after dating each other for a couple of months. Their pre-wedding festivities began during the weekend which started with a low key engagement ceremony in a gurudwara. Post the wedding, the couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai which as a gala affair.

Credits :Instagram

