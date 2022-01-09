Kamya Punjabi contracts COVID-19, down with high fever: This too shall pass

COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate and on Saturday, popular television actress Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle and revealed that even she also tested positive for COVID-19. The Shakti fame informed that she is experiencing high fever, spinning head, body ache. Despite the sufferings, she is keeping her positive state of mind intact. Kamya wrote, “Survived the first 2, caught by the 3rd one so here I m with high fever, spinning head, bodyache to the core #COVID19 positive n staying positive! This too shall pass! Mask up people, stay safe n remember 2022 hamara hai.”

Kamya Punjabi has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She recently joined politics. The actress gained a massive following after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from that, Kamya has worked in the TV industry for over two-decade and featured in several shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa.

Coming back to COVID-19, in recent weeks, several television actors contracted the virus. Vishal Dadlani, Shikha Singh, Varun Sood, Sumona Chakravarti, and others tested positive. Today, Varun took to his Twitter handle to express distress for not being productive during the quarantine period after testing positive. He wrote, “I dont think anything can break me physically. Not even COVID I can handle High fever and the weakness But not being able to be productive is something i just can’t take and thats what I can handle.”

Earlier today, music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who tested positive for COVID-19, unfortunately, lost his father. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."