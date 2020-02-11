Kamya Punjabi dances her heart out with beau Shalabh Dang & son Ishaan at their wedding reception; Watch VIDEO

A video of Kamya Punjabi dancing with beau Shalabh Dang and son Ishaan at their wedding reception has become viral on social media. Check it out.

Kamya Punjabi is one of the most popular actresses of India telly town who has showcased her acting prowess in shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many others. Now, much to the excitement of her fans and well – wishers, the diva is all set to begin a new innings in her love life. The actress recently tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang whom she has been dating for a while now.

Pictures and videos from Kamya and Shalabh’s engagement as well as wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media. Their wedding reception was also a grand affair which has been held some time back. Recently, a video has become viral on social media in which the actress can be seen dancing her heart out with Shalabh and her son Ishaan at the grand ceremony. Clad in a beautiful embellished lehenga, Kamya looked quite happy and content in the video.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Kamya’s engagement with Shalabh was a low key affair that was organized at a gurudwara in the presence of their near and dear ones. This was followed by the other ceremonies including her haldi, mehendi and finally the big fat Indian wedding. Kamya looked simply ravishing in her bridal avatar as she flaunted a red lehenga embellished with golden embroidery. And who could take their eyes off from the pair of red choodas that Kamya was wearing on her hands!

We wish the lovely couple a happy and blissful married life.

