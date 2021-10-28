Kamya Punjabi joins Congress, Tehseen Poonawalla gives her a warm welcome; See Tweet

It is an iconic day for TV actress Kamya Punjabi, as she officially entered politics after joining Indian National Congress. The actress had earlier expressed her wish to join politics but couldn't, owing to her responsibilities. But now, she is delighted as she fulfilled her desire and has been getting lots of best wishes from her fans and celebs. Popular politician Tehseen Poonawalla also shared a tweet as he welcomed her in INC.

Tehseen Poonawalla had shared a few pictures with Kamya Punjabi and Bhai Jagtap as he appreciated the actress for joining INC. He shared a tweet, “Best wishes to @iamkamyapunjabi as she joins the @INCMumbai family today. Inspired by Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji & under the leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhiji & Shri Rahul Gandhiji, I know Kamya will serve the citizens. She is fortunate to have @BhaiJagtap1 as her president.”

See the tweet here-

Best wishes to @iamkamyapunjabi as she joins the @INCMumbai family today . Inspired by Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji & under the leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhiji & Shri Rahul Gandhiji, I know Kamya will serve the citizens. She is fortunate to have @BhaiJagtap1 as her president. pic.twitter.com/QVXKtLsV8W — Tehseen Poonawalla Official(@tehseenp) October 27, 2021

The actress Kamya shared with Etimes about her intentions for joining politics. She said she wants to work for women's empowerment and not for money. She said, “I want to serve my country and work on causes I strongly feel for. Besides other things, I want to focus on women’s empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in our country. I, too, have suffered silently in the past for many years. The desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. I am not hungry for power, I just want to work.”



