Kamya Punjabi looks radiant in a shimmery blue lehenga at her mehendi ceremony; See pics

Here are some pictures and videos from Kamya Punjabi and her beau Shalabh Dang's mehendi function.

Kamya Punjabi is grinning from ear to ear lately and she has all the the reasons to do so. Well, the Kamya is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh Dang. While the wedding will take place today, i.e. 19 February 2020, the preparations had already kick-started almost a week ago. While we're yearning to see Kamya doll-up in a bridal dress, each passing day, we're bombarded with pictures of Kamya's pre-wedding festivities that we cannot get enough off. From Mata ki Chowki, to her private engagement to the hadli ceremony, Kamya has been sharing glimpses of her big fat Indian wedding with her fans.

And now, we've got our hands on Kamya's mehendi pictures. Yes, the actress' mehendi pictures have finally come out merely some hours, before she takes the big plunge. In the pictures, Kamya is looking every bit of gorgeous with her to-be husband as they posed for the paps at their mehendi ceremony. While Kamya looks eye-appealing in a shimmery blue lehenga, Shalabh looked handsome as ever in a black sherwani. The mehendi and sangeet functions were held yesterday, February 9 and were attented by the duo's family and close friends.

Take a look at Kamya's mehendi pictures here:

Kamya's Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsas Ki co-stars Pooja Singh and Sareeka Dhillon were present make her day merrier. Not only them, Kamya's bff Kavita Kaushik was also seen goofying around with her during the ceremony. From writing her to-be hubby's name on her hands, to dancing to the beats of Punjabi songs to striking poses, Kamya made the most of her day. Well, we must say, Kamya looked every inch of a happy bride-to-be as she was all smiles throughout the function. She twinkled like stars in a dark night. Now, we can't wait to see the adorable couple's wedding pictures.

ALSO READ: Kamya Punjabi and her beau Shalabh Dang's engagement video speaks volumes of their love; WATCH



Read More