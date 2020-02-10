Kamya Punjabi looks stunning in a red bridal lehenga as she gets married to Shalabh Dang; Watch

Kamya Punjabi, who has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang today, opted for a traditional red lehenga for her D-Day.

Kamya Punjabi is one of the most talented actresses in television actress and she has won millions of hearts with her performance in the shows like Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Doli Armaano Ki, Do Dil Ek Jaan, etc. However, lately, the diva has been making headlines for her personal life as she is set to start a new phase in her love life. Kamya, who has been dating Shalabh Dang for a while now, has married her beau today in a grand ceremony.

While the wedding festivities are still on, pictures and videos from Kamya and Shalabh’s D-day have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Kamya looked resplendent as flaunted her bridal avatar. The diva opted for a red lehenga with golden embroidery for her big day and was beaming with happiness as she took the plunge with her man. Besides, Kamya’s red chooda added on to the beauty of her bridal look and it was difficult to take our eyes off her. On the other hand, groom Shalabh complimented his bride well in his golden coloured embroidered sherwani.

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi’s first picture as a bride:

To note, Kamya and Shalabh’s wedding festivities had begun during the weekend with their low key engagement ceremony in a gurudwara in the presence of their family. This was followed by a haldi and mehendi ceremony and the couple was seen enjoying every bit of their wedding festivities. For the uninitiated, this happens to be Kamya’s second wedding. The actress was earlier married to Bunty Negi for a decade and also had a daughter with him. However, the duo parted ways in 2013 and Kamya got her daughter’s custody. On the other hand, Shalabh also has a son from his previous marriage.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds heartiest congratulations for this new journey.

