Kamya Punjabi makes a happy bride to be at her haldi ceremony and the pictures says it all

As Kamya Punjabi is gearing up for her D-Day, her wedding festivities have begun and the bride to be has given a glimpse of her haldi ceremony.

Kamya Punjabi, who is seen as Shakti: Astitiva Ke Ehsas Ki, is beaming with happiness these days and she has all the right to do so. The television actress is all set to tie the knot with long term boyfriend Shalabh Dang tomorrow and her pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The couple recently exchanged the rings in a private ceremony in a gurudwara in the presence of their loved ones. And while the fans have been showering endless wishes to the newly engaged couple, Kamya has now shared a new post from her pre-wedding ceremony.

The recent post featured pictures from Kamya’s haldi ceremony. In the pictures, the television actress looked resplendent in her yellow suit. In one of the pictures, the bride to be was accompanied by her daughter who held Kamya’s hand and got her ready for the haldi rituals. Later, the ladies of her family were seen applying haldi on Kamya’s face and the bride to be was seen enjoying every bit of the ceremony. While she was seen dancing her heart out during the ceremony, Kamya also got emotional when her sister applied haldi on her.

Take a look at pictures from Kamya Punjabi’s haldi ceremony:

Reportedly, the haldi rituals were followed by sangeet and mehendi ceremony. While Kamya and Shalabh will be taking the plunge on February 10, 2020, they will also be throwing a grand party on February 11 this year. Besides, the couple will also be hosting a wedding reception in the national capital for their friends here.

Credits :Instagram

