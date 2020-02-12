Kamya Punjabi OPENS UP about her intimate wedding and honeymoon plans with hubby Shalabh Dang

Newlywed Kamya Punjabi recently opened up about her intimate wedding and revealed her honeymoon plans with hubby Shalabh Dang. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi is not Kamya Punjabi anymore. Confused? Well, the actress is now become Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang. Yes Kamya is a happily married now, and is beaming with joy after exchanging wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend Shalabh on February 10, 2020. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has also changed her name on social media. In a recent interview with Times of India, Kamya opened up about having an private wedding ceremony and also revealed her honeymoon plans.

Unlike most others, Kamya did not have a big fat Indian wedding, rather it was close-knit affair. Talking about choosing the same route, Kamya said that she wanted her marriage to be an intimate affair with only their families and close friends present. Moreover, the marriage was held in a simple way in a gurdwara. But, she wanted to celebrate her new beginnings with people who matter the most to her, so she hosted a wedding reception on February 11. Kamya further revealed that she did not want it to be a typical affair, wherein the newlywed couple stand on the stage and greet their guests. She added that she wanted to be involved in all the happenings around, and dance her heart out.

When asked Kamya about her honeymoon plans with her dear hubby, she mentioned that they haven't finalised any destination fo it yet. They've been busy with all the wedding and post-wedding rituals, so couldn't find time to zero down on any place. However, it they're likely to jet off for their honeymoon in March.

