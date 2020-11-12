Kamya Punjabi opens up on her first Diwali with Shalabh Dang, taking time off from shoot & more

Kamya Punjabi celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Shalabh Dang a few days back. Now, the actress is looking forward to the Diwali festivities.

Kamya Punjabi is a happy soul as she tied the knot with Shalabh Dang earlier this year in February. The couple’s pictures and videos from their marriage ceremony instantly went viral on social media back then. A few days back, the actress also celebrated her first-ever Karwa Chauth with him. Now, she is looking forward to celebrating her first Diwali with her hubby dearest. In a recent interview, Kamya has opened up on her plans for the upcoming festivities.

The Shakti actress says that she will be jetting off to Delhi with Dang and her in-laws for the same. She then reveals about having applied for leave from the shoot of a daily soap. Kamya calls herself a workaholic and says that she did not want her work to suffer even at the time of their marriage. Not only that but the actress also does not let the producers use her duplicates because of which it is necessary for her to remain present during shoots.

She also urges the need to train the duplicates who, according to her, don’t have the attitude or character and stand like a robot. Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi is ecstatic about the fact that her Karwa Chauth went well given that she is also a big foodie. While she has already taken leave for Diwali, the same might not be the case for her husband. For the unversed, Shalabh Dang is in the healthcare sector because of which the actress says that he keeps going for emergencies. Meanwhile, Kamya signs off by saying that one should spend time with their parents and have dinner together on Diwali.

Credits :Hindustan Times

