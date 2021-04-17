Kamya Punjabi pens an appreciation post for Shalabh who is a COVID warrior: More power & strength to you

Kamya Punjabi is proud of her husband Shalabh Dang who is a COVID 19 warrior and shared an uplifting post for him.

The second wave of COVID 19 has taken over the country and the cases are rising significantly. And while the government is taking stringent measures, our doctors and frontline workers have also been working hard to save as many lives as they can. Amid this, Kamya Punjabi also took it as an opportunity to sing praises for her husband Shalabh Dang who also happens to be a doctor and has been a frontline worker as well. The actress, who can’t stop gushing about her husband’s noble work, penned an appreciation post for him on social media.

Kamya shared a picture of herself with Shalabh from their wedding day and stated that said that she is proud to be married to a COVID 19 frontline worker. She wrote, “Hats off to all the healthcare workers, frontline warriors. Proud to be married to one @shalabhdang i see you working round the clock, more power n strength to you go save more n more lives..... i m with you just like in the picture . #overwhelmed #gratitude lets all together break the damn chain.”

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi’s post for Shalabh Dang:

For the uninitiated, Kamya had married Shalabh in February last year. It was a second marriage for both Kamya and Shalabh. Ever since they made their relationship official, this adorable couple has been painting the town red with their mushy romance and it is a delight to watch them together. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kamya is currently winning hearts with her stint in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

