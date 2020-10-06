Kamya Punjabi praises Sidharth Shukla for stealing the show in Bigg Boss 14; Applauds ex co star Rubina Dilaik

Kamya Punjabi happens to be a former contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress has recently shared tweets on Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

Bigg Boss 14’s grand premiere was held on October 3, 2020. The show hosted by had a great start and is receiving a humongous response from the audience. The best part is that it has witnessed the return of three former contestants namely Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan. Yes, you heard it right. These seniors have been bestowed with special powers and will continue staying inside the BB house for two weeks much to the excitement of the audience.

Kamya Punjabi, who was also a part of Bigg Boss, has praised Sidharth Shukla for his stint in the 14th season. The Shakti actress asks on Twitter, ‘Is it #BB13?’ while stating that it looks like Sidharth’s show. She further writes, ‘you stealing it again my friend (sic).’ Apart from that, Kamya is all praises for her former co-star Rubina Dilaik who is currently a contestant of Bigg Boss 14. She writes ‘Saumya’ with a heart emoji for the actress on Twitter.

Is this #BB13 ? This looks like a sidharth_shukla show again you stealing it again my friend #BiggBoss14 ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) October 4, 2020

For the unversed, Saumya is the character that Rubina played in the popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Talking about the seniors in Bigg Boss season 14, they have been allotted some special tasks. Gauahar Khan is assigned the task to make rules inside the house while Hina Khan, on the other hand, allots tasks to the contestants. Apart from that, Sidharth Shukla has the responsibility of judging the contestants. The seniors are seen devising new strategies in the second episode of the show to pressurize the ‘rejected’ contestants who would have to leave no stone unturned to gain the entry pass inside the house.

