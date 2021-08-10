Kamya Punjabi remembers Anandi; Shares video on birth anniversary of late actress Pratyusha Banerjee

Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee shot to fame with her role in Balika Vadhu in 2010. But she passed away in 2016 at a very young age. Today is her birth anniversary and her fans, friends, and colleagues from the industry are remembering the actress. Kamya Punjabi took to her social media and shared an emotional post.

She shared a throwback video of the late actress. The video features Pratyusha’s pictures as Anandi. It also has pictures with Kamya. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday #anandi (sic).” It is worth mentioning here that both became good friends during their stint on Bigg Boss 7. To note, the late actress’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked in connection to her extreme step. He was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court three months after her death.

Recently, the actress's father had revealed that after losing their daughter they are suffering a lot. He also opened up about how justice has not been yet served to her Pratyusha.

Click here to view the video:

He also revealed how he failed to find a simple garland for his daughter's portrait amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. On her death anniversary Shashank Vyas, Pratyusha's Balika Vadhu co-star took to his Instagram account and remembered her late friend. He had shared an emotional post and wrote, 'Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, missed and very dear.'

Also Read: Remembering Pratyusha Banerjee: Memorable shows of late actress you can watch on her birth anniversary