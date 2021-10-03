Kamya Punjabi remembers Sidharth Shukla in heartbreaking post; Kashmera Shah feels ‘BB is empty’ without him

In a tragic turn of events, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2020 leaving the entire acting fraternity in major shockwaves. Now, on his one month death anniversary, industry acquaintances Kamya Punjabi and Kashmera Shah remembered the late actor by sharing heartbreaking posts on social media. While for Kamya, this one month has left a major scar on her heart. On the other hand, Kashmera felt that the new season of Bigg Boss is empty without him.

Taking to Twitter, Kamya Punjabi said, “One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi.” Meanwhile, while sharing a picture of the late actor, Kashmera wrote, “BB without Sid seems slightly empty.” On the day of his demise, Sidharth Shukla was rushed to the Cooper Hospital after suffering from chest pain. As per PTI, a senior Cooper Hospital representative said that, "He was brought dead to the hospital.”

One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi…… — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 2, 2021

Even at the time of his demise, Kamya Punjabi took to social media to mourn the big loss. While sharing a candid photo of the late actor, she had enunciated that his tragic death has broken millions of hearts. The actor couldn’t process the entire incident and said, “Tere naam ke aage RIP dekh kar jaan nikal rahi hai yaar… dil todh diya tune u broke millions of hearts Sidharth how will u rest in peace knowing so many people are in pain…. Aise kaise chala gaya yaar #sidharthshukla.”

Previously, Media reports suggested that rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was with Shukla when the entire incident took place. Currently, she is grieving his death privately and hasn’t opened up yet. Sidharth and Shehnaaz last made their appearance together on the reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3.

ALSO READ| On Sidharth Shukla’s 1 month death anniversary, Pavitra Punia pens emotional post mentioning Shehnaaz Gill