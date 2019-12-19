Kamya Punjabi reports her fake account and gets it blocked; Says 'It is not easy to be me'

Kamya Punjabi gets her impersonator's fake account deleted from Twitter and warns him about the same.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Punjabi is a renowned name in the television industry. The actress also participated in reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and grabbed eyeballs for her candid opinions and strong personality. Kamya is an avid social media user who seldom expresses her views on Twitter. Recently, an imposter in the name of Kamya Punjabi created a fake account of the actress in order to share unscrupulous posts on Twitter. Kamya had earlier tweeted about the same and had requested her followers to report and block the fake account.

Recently, Kamya shared a screenshot of a mail by Twitter which confirmed deleting the fake profile running under her name. "Kamya Punjabi banna itna aasaan nahi hai beta..!!!", she wrote in her caption and warned the impersonator. The account was brought to Kamya's notice by a fan who tweeted and informed her about the same. The fake account had tweets against Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, who are presently featuring in Bigg Boss 13.

Kamya Punjabi banna itna aasaan nahi hai beta..!!! pic.twitter.com/kGWC3UMMUj — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 18, 2019

Kamya entered the Bigg Boss 13 house last week for a special task. As soon as she marked her entry, the contestants in the house were asked to freeze. The actress went about and spoke to every contestant on the show giving them a reality check. She lashed out at Madhurima Tuli for insulting the community of eunuchs by calling ex Vishal Singh the same in an insulting manner. She also told Shefali Jariwala that she is surely manipulative but not a mastermind in the game.

I did too! Guys report this account! Apne naam se itni sharam aati hai ki dusro ka naam use karna pad raha hai inko! By the way yeh every year hota hai.. kuch toh naya kar lo #Haters i love #ShehnaazGill n her nakraashttps://t.co/WfjmrDoo9g — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 18, 2019

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s has an EPIC reaction after knowing Kamya Punjabi is supporting him; WATCH

Credits :Twitter

Read More