Kamya Punjabi REVEALS Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki shoot will begin by June 15: Arrangements are in place

Kamya Punjabi had recently returned to Mumbai after spending the lockdown with her husband Shalabh Dang and family in Delhi and is expected to resume work soon.

Days after Maharashtra government allowed the shooting in non containment zones in Mumbai, the producers have been working on the strategies to implement the rules and regulations on the sets given the COVID 19 outbreak. Interestingly, Kamya Punjabi, who was spending her lockdown in Delhi with husband Shalabh Dang and family has recently flown from Delhi to Mumbai to resume the shooting of her popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. And while the actress is excited to hit the sets once again, she has revealed that the team is likely to begin shooting soon.

In her recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Kamya asserted that the producers of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are taking all the necessary precautions for the security of the entire crew. “All the arrangements are in place. We should hopefully begin on or before June 15. The unit will be residing in the studio and a cook will be hired to make healthy food for everyone. There will be constant check-ups and a nearby hotel has been booked for the actors who do not wish to travel. The technicians have been quarantined before the shooting so that they and everyone else on the set are perfectly safe. I think we will be able to successfully pull off this new normal as far as shooting is concerned,” she added.

To recall, Kamya had travelled to Mumbai along with her daughter and also shared a picture of herself with her as they wore a mask and protective gear. Interestingly, the actress had tied the knot with beau Shalabh on February 10, 2020, and has been enjoying her married life during the lockdown.

Also Read: Kamya Panjabi flies back to Mumbai with daughter amid Unlock Phase 1 as her show Shakti's shoot to resume soon

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×