Kamya Punjabi REVEALS she was in depression after breakup with Karan Patel: I was undergoing counselling

Kamya Punjabi recently opened up about her breakup with Karan Patel and how it affected her life. The Shakti actress revealed that she had gone into depression after her relationship with Karan ended and was also undergoing counselling. Read on to know more.

Kamya Punjabi is now happily married to longtime boyfriend Shalabh Dang. The duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding in a Gurudwara on February 10, (2020). While Kamya is a well-known actress, Shalabh is a part of the health sector. The two met when Kamya consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage. However, before Shalabh, Kamya was in a relationship with . Karan and Kamya were one of the most loved couples in the Telly town. However, their relationship took a bitter turn, and they parted ways in 2015. Post-breakup, Karan went ahead to marry Ankita Bhargava. Both the actors refrained from giving out the reason behind their shocking fallout.

Now, after over four months of her marriage with Shalabh, Kamya opened up about her breakup with Karan Patel, how the heartbreak affected her, and how she convinced herself to start life again. In a shocking statement to the Times of India, the Shakti actress revealed that she had gone into depression after her breakup with Karan Patel. She also said that she was undergoing treatment for the same. She shared pulled herself back from the most difficult phase of her life, to love and live life again.

Kamya said that it took her two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life after her relationship with Karan Patel ended abruptly. It was after so much time that she began loving her life again. Sharing her tough times, Kamya said, 'I was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends, and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years.'

Opening about how the breakup affected her and her life, Kamya shared that she had gone under a shell. She was not eating, not sleeping, and also did not feel like doing anything. Kamya revealed that she slipped into depression and was undergoing counselling and lots of things were happening.

But, now she has started living her life again. She said that she is now not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. Kamya equated her difficult phase of life with being imprisoned. She said that she has worked very hard on herself to come out of that phase. ' It felt like I was out of jail and I am not ready to go inside it again,' explained Kamya.

Credits :Times of India

