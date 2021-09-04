Kamya Punjabi saddened over Sidharth Shukla’s demise: Tere naam ke aage RIP dekh kar jaan nikal rahi hai

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left the entire nation weeping. After reportedly complaining of chest pain, the actor was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away on Thursday morning at age 40 sending the Bollywood industry in major shockwaves. Many prominent celebs have taken to social media to mourn the bigg loss including TV actor Kamya Punjabi who just cannot stand adding ‘RIP’ in front of his name.

On Friday, September 3, Kamya Punjabi, took to social media to share a candid photo of the Balika Vadhu actor. While mourning the loss, Kamya added that his death has broken millions of hearts. The actor couldn’t process the entire incident and said, “Tere naam ke aage RIP dekh kar jaan nikal rahi hai yaar… dil todh diya tune u broke millions of hearts Sidharth how will u rest in peace knowing so many people are in pain…. Aise kaise chala gaya yaar #sidharthshukla.” Even Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha was left deeply shocked. Sharing Sidharth's photo, he wrote, "RIP. Still can't believe it."

Take a look at it here:

As per PTI, a senior Cooper Hospital representative said that, "He was brought dead to the hospital.” Sidharth Shukla recently made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 alongside rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Media reports suggest that Shehnaaz Gill was with Shukla when the entire incident took place. Currently, she is grieving his death privately and hasn’t opened up yet.

However, the heart-breaking footage of her weeping inconsolably has shattered the hearts of all Sidnaaz fans. As per India today, the doctor’s have not given any opinion on the post mortem report, as they did not find anything conclusive. However, they have preserved Sidharth Shukla’s Viscera carefully for further analysis to understand the actual cause of his death.

