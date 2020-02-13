  1. Home
Kamya Punjabi shares her favourite photo with hubby Shalabh Dang; Newlyweds locks lip to celebrate their love

As Kamya Punjabi is enjoying her newly married phase with husband Shalabh Dang, she shared her favourite picture from their wedding ceremony and it is all about love.
Kamya Punjabi is a happy bird now and she has all the reason to be rightfully so. After all, this month of love has started a new chapter in her personal life as the gorgeous actress is now happily married. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on early this week. To note, the couple had taken the plunge after dating each other for a while now and they seem to be quite excited about starting this new journey together.

And while the newlyweds have been inundated with best wishes from the fans and friends, they have been sharing glimpses of their special moments on social media. However, Kamya’s recent post is once again winning hearts and is speaking volumes about the couple’s love. The new bride shared a beautiful picture from her wedding reception wherein the couple was seen locking lips and were seen celebrating their moment of togetherness in the most romantic way. Interestingly, this love-filled picture happens to be one of Kamya’s favourite picture from the ceremony.

So here is my fav one from the party Pic credit: @theglamweddingofficial #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

To note, this happens to be Kamya’s second marriage. The Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress was earlier married to Bunty Negi for ten years and also had a daughter together. The duo called off their marriage in 2013. Later, Kamya was said to be dating television actor Karan Patel for a while. However, the two ended up parting ways soon. On the other hand, Shalabh was also married earlier and has a child from his first marriage.

