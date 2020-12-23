Kamya Punjabi on Sonali Phogat’s entry in Bigg Boss 14: Ek aur naya sadasya, keh doh ki yeh jhooth hai

As Sonali Phogat makes her entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, here’s what Kamya Punjabi has to say about it.

Bigg Boss 14 has been full of surprises be it in terms of contestants, tasks, wild card contestants and even elimination. The show, which is being hosted by , has been coming with a new twist with every passing day. Just a day after Vikas Gupta’s re-entry in the Bigg Boss house had left the housemates and audience surprised, the popular reality show came with another turn in the game as another wild card entry made its way in the house. We are talking about Sonali Phogat.

The actress turned politician had recently entered the house and added a new spark to the game. While the housemates were surprised to see a new member in the house, the audience was seen giving it a mixed reaction. Reacting to the same, Kamya Punjabi took a witty jibe about having a new entry in the house. She tweeted, “Ek aur naya sadasya uffffff keh doh ki yeh jhooth hai #BB14 @ColorsTV.” Soon, Devoleena Bhattacharjee replied to Kamya’s tweet and seconded her and wrote, “I swear.”

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet about Sonali Phogat’s entry in BB14:

Earlier, Vishal Singh had also tweeted a similar view about Vikas Gupta’s return in the show and stated that the way contestants are returning Bigg Boss 14 is likely to be extended till December next year. “The amount of people are coming back in the big boss house is amazing looks like the show is not going to end till dec 2021. Good for me big fan of the show. Let’s just call the show a comeback season 14 instead of BB14,” he had tweeted.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Vishal Singh takes witty jibe on Vikas Gupta’s return: Let’s call the show comeback season 14

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×