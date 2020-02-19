Kamya Punjabi's ex flame Karan Patel on her wedding with Shalabh Dang: I would like to wish her all the best

Kamya Punjabi's ex-boyfriend Karan Patel reacts to her wedding with Shalabh Dang and wishes her well for her married life.

Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. After a year of courtship, the two decided to take the plunge for a happily ever after. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress's first meeting with Shalabh was work-related. The two fell in love and Kamya is now happily married. In a conversation with Times Of India, Kamya Punjabi's ex-boyfriend has reacted to the news of her wedding with Shalabh Dang.

Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi were one of the most talked-about tv couples but their relationship took a bitter turn when they broke ties in 2015 and Karan went ahead to marry actress Ankita Bhargava in a big fat wedding with all his television industry friends marking their attendance at the celebrations. Both the actors refrained from giving out the reason behind their shocking fallout but in an interview, Kamya admitted slipping into depression after her heartbreak. But let bygones be bygones, Karan wishes his ex-flame Kamya all the best for her marriage with Shalabh Dang.

The actor opened up on the same at the launch of the popular show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and stated that everyone deserves to be happy, hence, he wishes Kamya all the best. Karan Patel is one of the contestants on the upcoming show he popular show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karan is part of the Special Edition of K3, where contestants will be performing for 10 episodes with Karan being the highest paid actor among the celebs. The show will be premiered on Colours TV from February 22 with Rohit Shetty hosting it.

