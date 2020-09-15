  1. Home
  2. tv

Kanchana 3 fame Nikki Tamboli to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 will begin premiering from 3rd October 2020. The BB house is currently set at Mumbai's Film City.
186620 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 02:31 pm
Nikki Tamboli has officially signed the contractsKanchana 3 fame Nikki Tamboli to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have finally announced its premiere date much to the excitement of the audience. So, the reality show will begin airing from 3rd October 2020. And of course, Salman Khan will return as the host of this season. Moreover, numerous speculations are rife ahead of the show’s premiere. The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss was supposed to premiere in the month of September but that got postponed owing to some unforeseen circumstances amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

As usual, the curious buffs are busy speculating about the new participants of the reality show. Now, we have learned that South actress Nikki Tamboli is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Reportedly, she has officially signed all the contracts. The stunning diva has been a part of movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and received praise for her acting prowess. However, the actress is yet to officially confirm the news of her participation. 

Just like the previous season, the Bigg Boss 14 house is set in Mumbai’s Film City. Among other contestants who are confirmed to be a part of the show include Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, and Aly Goni. According to certain reports, four YouTubers will also be a part of the reality show. They are already under quarantine as they had to travel to the city from Delhi. 

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu & others to be put in quarantine from THIS date

Credits :Bigg Boss Khabri

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement