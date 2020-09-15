Kanchana 3 fame Nikki Tamboli to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 will begin premiering from 3rd October 2020. The BB house is currently set at Mumbai's Film City.

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have finally announced its premiere date much to the excitement of the audience. So, the reality show will begin airing from 3rd October 2020. And of course, will return as the host of this season. Moreover, numerous speculations are rife ahead of the show’s premiere. The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss was supposed to premiere in the month of September but that got postponed owing to some unforeseen circumstances amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

As usual, the curious buffs are busy speculating about the new participants of the reality show. Now, we have learned that South actress Nikki Tamboli is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Reportedly, she has officially signed all the contracts. The stunning diva has been a part of movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and received praise for her acting prowess. However, the actress is yet to officially confirm the news of her participation.

Just like the previous season, the Bigg Boss 14 house is set in Mumbai’s Film City. Among other contestants who are confirmed to be a part of the show include Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, and Aly Goni. According to certain reports, four YouTubers will also be a part of the reality show. They are already under quarantine as they had to travel to the city from Delhi.

