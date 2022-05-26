Kanika Mann abstains from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 press conference due to being unwell

Kanika Mann is a popular name in the telly world who rose to fame with her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She has also worked in other popular TV shows. The actress has been recently roped in for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 along with 12 other contestants from various spheres of the entertainment sector. The first press conference of the show was held yesterday, where all contestants were present except Kanika Mann. The actress could not attend the event as she was unwell.

As per sources, Kanika is only on liquids for three days and was still trying to manage her shoots for her upcoming web show. Even though she was unwell, she continued to balance her shoot until the morning of May 25. But her health deteriorated, leaving her unable to function at work. Her team shared that her workaholic nature became her enemy as she went on shooting against doctors' advice. She's taking a rest right now so she can bounce back stronger for the action reality show.

Kanika has recently shared that she is very excited for KKK 12 and meeting Rohit Shetty, she said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is my favourite reality show and I had never imagined that I would make my debut with this reality show. I am super excited and I am looking forward to working with Rohit Shetty sir. I’ve seen some of the episodes and I’ve started watching the other episodes also. It is so fun to watch him, the way he motivates the contestants is amazing. You won’t believe I went to the gym yesterday (May 22) and I was done with my running on the treadmill and was very tired. Par main unki awaaz imagine karne lagi. Ho jaayega Kanika Ho jaayega… and I ran for 10 extra minutes on the treadmill (laughs). I am very excited for the show."

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is hosted by action director Rohit Shetty and it will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

