Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani celebrate as Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega completes 400 episodes; See Pics

Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani look super elated as their show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega completed 400 episodes. Take a look.

The Indian Television audiences found a new pair in Guddan and Akshat aka AJ as Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as and aired on small-screen. The show that kick-started back in 2018, brought forward a fresh and twisted tale of love and compatibility. Slowly and steadily, the drama made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Within this two and a half year span, the makers brought out interesting twists and turns to keep the people hooked to their screens.

Today, the daily soap has completed 400 episodes, and the leads, Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani cannot control their happiness. The duo along with the entire team, celebrated this big achievement by cutting a cake and making merry with each other. Nishant took to his Instagram to share about this new milestone and shared some BTS moments of their happy celebration. In the pictures, both Nishant and Kanika look super elated as they cut a beautiful custom-made cake. They also clicked group picture with the entire team going 'cheesy.' The on-screen couple also clicked some awe-inspiring selfies, wherein they looked super cute together.

Take a look at the Guddan team's celebration here:

Talking about the show, it took a leap of 4 years recently, wherein the characters of got twisted. While Guddan became a successful actress, Akshat turned into alcoholic. The current track is revolving around their accidental meet up after their separation. We wish the team all the very best for the years to come. What are your thoughts about the show? Are you enjoying the post-leap track? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega REACTS to reports of her throwing tantrums on sets

Credits :Instagram

Read More