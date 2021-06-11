  1. Home
  2. tv

Kanika Mann CONFIRMS not playing grown up Bondita in Barrister Babu; REVEALS reason behind it

In a recent interview, Kanika Mann stated that a leap in Barrister Babu will take place in some time and meanwhile she got a good offer for an OTT project.
5416 reads Mumbai
Kanika Mann CONFIRMS not playing grown up Bondita in Barrister Babu; REVEALS reason behind it Kanika Mann CONFIRMS not playing grown up Bondita in Barrister Babu; REVEALS reason behind it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since it is reported that Barrister Babu is gearing up for a leap. Reportedly, it was said that the popular show will witness a leap, and following the same, Aurra Bhatnagar who is playing the main lead will be replaced. Kanika was reportedly been roped in to play Bondita in the show. However, there was buzz that the actress has refused the show due to an OTT project.  

Now, Kanika has finally broken her silence on the same and confirmed not being part of Barrister Babu. Talking to the Times of India, the actress said, although she was very excited to be a part of the show, she is not playing grown-up Bondita. “Yes, it is true that as of now I am not playing the grown-up Bondita though I was really excited to be a part of the show. I was finalised for the role but I had not signed the contract. The leap was taking some time and meanwhile I got this real good offer for an OTT project,” she was quoted as saying.

The Daana Paani actress also mentioned that she had a word with the producer of the show Shashi Mittal before taking up the OTT project and she was okay with the decision.

Meanwhile, a source close to the show revealed to TOI that the makers are presently auditioning actresses again for the role. Names of Udaan fame Meera Deosthale and Naagin actress Adaa Khan are doing the rounds. The makers are yet to finalise the actress to play the lead in the show post a leap.

Also Read: Kanika Mann opts an OTT project over Barrister Babu, not playing grown up Bondita in the show: Report

Credits :Times of IndiaKanika Mann Instagram

You may like these
Kanika Mann opts an OTT project over Barrister Babu, not playing grown up Bondita in the show: Report
Barrister Babu: Kanika Mann to play grown up Bondita post leap in the show; To begin shoot soon
Barrister Babu Spoiler Alert: Thakuma wants Anirudh to stay mum about Roopa’s death
Barrister Babu SPOILER ALERT: Thakuma kills Roopa aka Anirudh; A big twist to unfold
Barrister Babu Plot Twist: Sadiya Siddiqui to enter as Thakuma, more trouble to mount for Bondita & Anirudh
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega stars Kanika Mann & Pratham Kunwar open up about their hopes for New Year 2021