Kanika Mann CONFIRMS not playing grown up Bondita in Barrister Babu; REVEALS reason behind it

In a recent interview, Kanika Mann stated that a leap in Barrister Babu will take place in some time and meanwhile she got a good offer for an OTT project.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since it is reported that Barrister Babu is gearing up for a leap. Reportedly, it was said that the popular show will witness a leap, and following the same, Aurra Bhatnagar who is playing the main lead will be replaced. Kanika was reportedly been roped in to play Bondita in the show. However, there was buzz that the actress has refused the show due to an OTT project.

Now, Kanika has finally broken her silence on the same and confirmed not being part of Barrister Babu. Talking to the Times of India, the actress said, although she was very excited to be a part of the show, she is not playing grown-up Bondita. “Yes, it is true that as of now I am not playing the grown-up Bondita though I was really excited to be a part of the show. I was finalised for the role but I had not signed the contract. The leap was taking some time and meanwhile I got this real good offer for an OTT project,” she was quoted as saying.

The Daana Paani actress also mentioned that she had a word with the producer of the show Shashi Mittal before taking up the OTT project and she was okay with the decision.

Meanwhile, a source close to the show revealed to TOI that the makers are presently auditioning actresses again for the role. Names of Udaan fame Meera Deosthale and Naagin actress Adaa Khan are doing the rounds. The makers are yet to finalise the actress to play the lead in the show post a leap.

