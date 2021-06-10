Kanika Mann opts an OTT project over Barrister Babu, not playing grown up Bondita in the show: Report

As per the latest report, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann couldn't take up the show Barrister Babu as she has already signed another project on OTT space.

Speculations were rife that Kanika Mann has been roped in to play the grown-up Bondita in the popular show Barrister Babu. Last week, the Times of India reported that the show is gearing up for a leap and following the same, Aurra Bhatnagar who is playing the main lead, will be replaced. It was said that several actresses including Reem Sheikh and Ashnoor Kaur were being considered for the role but the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star was finalized for the role.

However, now as per the latest report in Spotboye.com, Kanika Mann is not doing the show anymore. In fact, the actress was never finalized for playing grown-up Bondita in the show. A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “Kanika was approached for the show along with many other actresses. But she couldn't take up the show as she has already signed another project on OTT space.”

Earlier, a source told TOI that the leap in the show was supposed to happen early this year. However, because of the second wave of COVID-19, it was put on hold. The insider added that the “makers are waiting for restrictions to be lifted in Maharashtra to start the shoot with the actors post the leap. The shooting with the new cast might happen in June last week or July first week.”

Meanwhile, Kanika Mann started her acting career with the television show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and played the title role of Guddan in the same. The actress has also featured in various Punjabi music albums and Pollywood films, including Rocky Mental and Daana Paani.

