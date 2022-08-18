Kanishka Soni of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame marries herself; Says 'I don't need a man, marriage is not about sex'

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Kanishka Soni has grabbed headlines for marrying herself. A few days ago, Kanishka shared photos of herself with a mangalsutra (sacred thread tied around the neck) and sindoor (vermilion), which created a stir on social media. The actress said that she took this decision with her 'conscious' mind, and wrote, "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever (sic)"

Kanishka Soni's note further read, "I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower (sic)" She wore a baby pink t-shirt with denim and let her loose as she flaunted her newly married look.

Check out Kanishka's photos here:

A day ago, Kanishka celebrated her birthday in New York and even shared videos and photos from the Brooklyn Bridge. Later, Kanishka Soni shared another video post where she informed everyone that she is receiving 'harsh' comments for marrying herself. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress said that she is being called out for 'disrespecting' the Indian culture. Kanishka, who hails from Gujarat, shared that she never came across any man in her life who stuck to his words, and therefore, she decided to be by herself.

Kanishka Soni's post read, "I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude, marriage is not about sex it’s about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe … so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention & also some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I m so Indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into film industry, it is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & I am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD. #indianmedia #trending #news #girlempowerment #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment #girlpower #celebrity #indianculture #india #america #newjersey #newyork (sic)"

Check out Kanishka's Instagram video here: CLICK

In the video, Kanishka is heard saying, she's surprised that after doing mythological TV shows, several films down South, and commercials for the past 15 years, it's the 'self-marriage' decision that got her 'noticed.'

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill breaks her silence about rumours of dating her co-actor Raghav Juyal