Kanishka Soni marries herself: Who is she? Here's all about her

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanishka Soni has created a buzz on social media with her sologamy post. Ever since Kanishka opened up about marrying herself and posted pictures of herself with the 'mangalsutra' and 'sindoor,' she has become the talk of the town. The actress was called out for 'disrespecting' Indian culture, but Kanishka penned a lengthy note on Instagram and said that she is an ardent believer of the Indian culture. However, she believes that marriage is not about sex and therefore, she decided to marry herself. While Kanishka Soni trends online, here are some unknown facts about the actress.

After completing her studies, Kanishka Soni started her career in 2007 when she got selected for a singing reality show, Bathroom singer. She was also seen as a guest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

She made her debut in the Tamil movie industry with the film, Pathayeram Kodi opposite Vivek in 2013. She has appeared in multiple movies, such as Devaraya and Yuvrajayam.

Kanishka Soni has a long association with television, as she played various roles in shows such as Do Dil Ek Jaan, Pavitra Rishta, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

Kanishka got her first break as a playback singer for the movie M A PASS. She is known to have registered her own company KASO MUZIK which can make easy access for singers from the outside world to enter into Bollywood industry.

Soni was recognised for her social activities for supporting "save girl child" and is associated with a political party too.

Kanishka Soni is a certified celebrity yoga trainer, as per her Instagram bio, and keeps posting pictures and videos of the same on her social media.

