Kannada show Hitler Kalyana remake of popular TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega?

Zee Kannada is all set to launch a new show - Hitler Kalyana on the 9th of August. It is the remake of the popular TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which aired between 2018 to January 2021 on Zee TV. The Kannada show is based on an interesting story about the life of two completely different people Ram and Leela, who form a strong relationship despite their differences. It is a very interesting role-reversal story, in comparison to the normal ones, as it will be shown that three daughters-in-law will look for a beautiful bride for their father-in-law Ram. They get him married to Leela, but each one of them has a specific interest behind it.

In Hitler Kalyana, Ram will be seen as a perfectionist, and he is described as a strict and disciplined person. Whereas Leela is shown as a bubbly, carefree, and talkative person. She is also shown a little clumsy and has a never-give-up attitude. As she enters Ram’s house, she will be faced with resistance and challenges as she is an outsider in the house ruled by three daughters-in-law. Hence Leela will be seen struggling with insecurities and trying to fit in perfectly.

It is basically a feel-good story that revolves around the idea that it is not essential to have everything perfect for a happy life. The story follows the life of a girl who is always doubted by others but she still remains optimistic in life. She showcases her never-give-up spirit with her innocent and earnest attempts.

The cast of the show is highly talented and the series will surely light up the faces of the audience.



