Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0: Get ready for rib tickling comedy with new season of the show

Colors Tamil has come up with its new comedy show 'Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0'. It is a brand-new spoof comedy show which will be premiering on 1st August 2021. The story of the comedy show follows the happening on the castaway island of king Jalsanandha (Actor Robo Shankar). It will comprise hilarious acts that take place on that island. In the show, numerous celebrities will be visiting the island.

The launch of the show will be a grand episode as the celebrity guest for the episode will be an elegant actress and expression queen, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The show will be offering rib-tickling comedy and it will be offering full entertainment on the weekends.

Along with the main lead of the show, Comedian Robo Shankar, there will also present popular television artists and actor Madhumita in a fun-new avatar, Baby Matha, and renowned actor Shakeela as Raja Matha. The cast will also comprise All Access Rajaguru essayed by Dindugal Saravanan, comedy duo Mullai and Gothandam the R&D scientists of the island, and Amuthavanan who will be performing skits to keep the king entertained.

Mr Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head, Colors Tamil, shared his excitement for the launch of the new show, said, “We are thrilled to be launching Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0. With the whos who of comedy world roped in to perform under one roof, this show will definitely set a new benchmark in the Tamil GEC space. Our proposition to offer viewers refreshing content has been the driving force behind such truly innovative and creative shows. We are confident that King Jalsa and his island residents will become a household favorite instantly.”