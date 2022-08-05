Kanwar Dhillon shares PICS with Akshay Kumar as he promotes Raksha Bandhan on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Kanwar Dhillon is presently seen in the popular daily soap ‘Pandya Store’, where he plays the role of Shiva. The actor has been receiving lots of appreciation for her role in the show and his sweet and sour chemistry with Alice Kaushik. He is also seen in the reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, which is an entertainment show where all on-screen families of Star Plus are competing against each other. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show for the promotion of his movie, Raksha Bandhan.

Piya Rangrezz actor shared a post on social media, where he is seen posing with Akshay Kumar from the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. He shared that he is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar since his childhood and he had also posted his childhood picture with him. Kanwar captioned, “What a star & what a chilled out human being. Bachpan se bohot bada fan hoon aur hamesha rahunga! Such a surreal feeling to have shared the same platform with him today on #RavivaarWithStarParivaar with the team of #rakshabandhan KHILADI for a reason..Mr.@akshaykumar P.s. Swipe to see my bachpan ka picture with him!”

See the post here-

Kanwar Dhillon recently came to the limelight as he opened up about his personal life. Reel couple Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who play Shiva and Raavi in the TV show Pandya Store, have finally opened up about their relationship. There have been rumours of their dating for a long time and the couple had finally made their relationship official. The duo met on the sets of their show Pandya and love bloomed between them while shooting together.

Also read- Pandya Store star Alice Kaushik reveals how Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her during lockdown