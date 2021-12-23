Kapil Arya and Gurpreet Bedi tied the knot in a grand wedding on December 22; Details inside

Dil Hi Toh Hai fame Gurpreet Bedi and beau Kapil Arya got married on December 22. The couple was joined by their families and friends as they had a grand wedding in Kajrat. The pre-wedding functions and wedding included Haldi and Mehendi. On December 21, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies were held. The couple also performed a special act. On day two, the wedding was held in Anand Karaj ceremony and Hindu tradition. There was also an after party on day 2 in which the couple was seen having a great time with their friends from the industry.

See photos:

The actors who took part in the wedding functions are Varun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Shama Sikander, Meet Bros and others. The wedding was anchored by bride’s sister and celebrity host Supreet Bedi. Kapil Arya and Gurpreet have known each other since years. While interacting with media, Kapil Arya and Gurpreet Bedi say to their fans that everyone should marry their friends which is much better than anyone else.

On the work front, Kapil Arya worked in serials like Shapath, Jag Janani MA, Peshwa Bajirao, Doli Armaano Ki, Mere Angne Mein, Jag Janani Ma Vaishnu Devi and others. On the other hand, Gurpreet’s shows include Dil Hi Toh Hai, Laut Aao Trisha, Qubool Hai 2.0, Raktanchal and more.



