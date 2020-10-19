Kapil Sharma is all hearts for Akshay Kumar as the actor says his film promotions are incomplete without TKSS

  1. Home
Akshay Kumar and the entire team of Laxmmi Bomb are all set to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has sent his best wishes to the actor for the movie.
The Kapil Sharma Show will be attended by the likes of the Laxmmi Bomb star cast soon. That has surely left the audience excited about the same. Not only that, but the movie’s lead actor Akshay Kumar also shared a BTS picture with co-star Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi while announcing the same. The actor’s next words were, “I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now...either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team. But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon.”

Now, Kapil Sharma has responded to the same with a sweet reply. He writes, “Hahaha.. love u paji Hugging face see u soon.” The comedian has now shared yet another post on Instagram in which he has sent his best wishes to Akshay Kumar and the rest of the team of Laxmmi Bomb for the movie’s success. The comedian-actor has also shared a throwback picture with Khiladi Kumar along with the post. This leaves us further excited for the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to air soon.

Check out the tweets and post below:

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, it features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It happens to be a remake of the 2011 Tamil drama Muni 2: Kanchana that was a huge hit back then. The movie has been directed by Raghava Lawrence which also marks his directorial debut in Hollywood. The horror-comedy is not having a theatrical release like many other movies and will instead be rolled out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. It was earlier scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, but that got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

