Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain the audience as Inspector Shamsher as he gets ready for shoot; See PHOTO

Fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show have begun airing from 1st August 2020. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has shared a picture on his Instagram handle that surely deserves your attention.

Its showtime for Kapil Sharma as the comedian is back with The Kapil Sharma Show. Just like others, the shooting for the show was put to a halt for an indefinite time owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The shoot resumed sometime back and the first episode was rolled out on August 1. The audience was also elated as the first guest to grace the episode was Sonu Sood who won hearts with his generous assistance to the needy amidst the unprecedented situation.

Various other guests have graced the next few episodes of the show. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen getting ready for the shoot. The interesting part here is that he is dressing up as Inspector Shamsher Singh, one of the most popular characters played by him. Moreover, he has added a hilarious caption about the assistant who is doing a makeup that reads, “Bataya isne abhi bhi nahi ki yeh kaun hai (He hasn’t told me about his identity yet).”

Check out Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post below:

As mentioned above, numerous well-known celebs have appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show till date. As per reports, Bollywood’s noted music composer duo Salim and Sulaiman will be gracing the comedy show on the eve of Independence Day. Both of them will be entertaining the audience with some chartbuster songs and will be sharing some light-hearted moments with the team of TKSS including Kapil himself, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.

