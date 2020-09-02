  1. Home
Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh's BTS interview session on The Kapil Sharma Show sets will crack you up; WATCH

Kapil Sharma recently shared a fun-loving BTS video with Bharti Singh from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Ever since Kapil came back with his team post the lockdown, fans are having a gala time with their fun-filled banter onscreen. Recently, many showered Kapil with love and blessings as he welcomed COVID-19 frontline warriors in a 'Doctor's special' episode, and helped people to know their struggles and stories. Kapil and the TKSS team are leaving no stones unturned to spread happiness and positivity around. 

Apart from the on-screen fun, Kapil also never misses any chance to share some fun-loving BTS moments from the sets with fans and leave them ROLF. Just yesterday, Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share a funny BTS video with his co-star and good friend Bharti Singh and it has left everyone in splits. In the video, Kapil is seen showing a glimpse of his off-screen interview session with Bharti, wherein the two have donned some funny characters with the help of filters. 

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show Doctor special: Kapil Sharma and team to honour COVID 19 frontline warriors

In the video, Kapil is seen introducing his 'special' guest Titli (Bharti), who has a unique reason for scheduling the interview. Titli shares that she is here to reveal an important truth. And when Kapil asks her about the truth, she gives an unexpected reply, 'I've come alone today', leaving Kapil and the fans amused. Well, we love Kapil interviewing various stars on TKSS, but this BTS interview sesh with Bharti aka Titli definitely holds a special place. 

In the goofy video, Bharti and Kapil were seen using a cool and funny Instagram filter, wherein they have turned kids (with only two teeth, each), and look super adorable. The ace comedian captioned the same as 'On public demand once again, live interview, followed by laughing emojis.  

Take a look at Kapil and Bharti's goofy video here: 

Mukti Mohan, Guru Randhawa, and Aahana Kumra also couldn't control their laughter after seeing Kapil and Bharti's hilarious off-screen antics and commented on the post. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma is shook by brutality faced by Suresh Raina's family in Punjab; Asks officials to punish culprits

Credits :Instagram

