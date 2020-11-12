Kapil Sharma and former TKSS co star Navjot Singh Sindhu chat over food as they REUNITE in Amritsar; See pics

Kapil Sharma met his former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar. The duo got chatty over some delicious Punjabi food. Take a look at Kapil and Navjots' reunion pictures here.

Kapil Sharma is often seen disguising as Navjot Singh Sidhu to tease Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil's love for Sidhu paaji is not hidden from anyone. The duo shares a warm bond. Recently, fans got to see a glimpse of Kapil and Navjot ji's loving camaraderie in Amritsar. How do you ask? Well, the two former TKSS co-stars reunited in this beautiful city of Punjab, and spread happiness all across.

It is already known that Kapil is on a trip to Amritsar, and was recently spotted offering prayers at the Golden Temple. After his visit to the temple, Kapil reunited with Navjot ji and left fans rooting for their bond. Yes, Kapil met the former Indian cricketer in Amritsar, and the two got chatty over food. Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share some heartwarming pictures of his reunion with Sidhu paaji, leaving his fans berserk. Kapil also revealed how the duo enjoyed authentic Punjabi delicacies together, especially 'paranthas.' Kapil expressed his gratitude towards Sidhu paaji for hosting him, and making him feel like home.

In the photos, the two can be seen enjoying lip-smacking food as they dine together. While Sidhu paaji was seen his trademark pathani, Kapil looked handsome in a denim shirt and white pants. The two posed for some pictures together, and Kapil also hugged Sidhu paaji as he bid him goodbye.

Take a look at Kapil's post here:

Navjot Singh Sidhu was sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show after outrage over his remarks on the Pulwama attack. Archana Puran Singh replaced him on TKSS in 2019. Kapil is often seen teasing Archana for taking over Sidhu ji's chair on the show. What are your thoughts on Kapil and Navjot ji's heartwarming reunion in Amritsar? Let us know in the comment section below.

