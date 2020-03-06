Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s daughter Anayra looks cute as a button in new photos; Take a look

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s little angel Anayra's latest pictures are too cute to miss. Check them out.

Telly Town's cute couple, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first child, a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The duo named their cute angel Anayra Sharma and shared cute pictures of her on social media, leaving fans go 'awww.' Anayra's pictures went viral on social media and she soon became the most adored star kid. Now, fresh pictures of Kapil's cute daughter have surfaced on Instagram and have taken fans by a frenzy all over again.

Well, these pictures are not shared by Kapil or Ginni, but two Instagram influencers, Nikita Tiwari and Riya Tiwari. The two beautiful girls happen to be close friends with Kapil and recently spent some adorable moments with little munchkin Anayra. Nikita posted a video of their meeting, wherein she is is seen holding the cutesy baby in her arms, while Anayra relaxes with her cute face on. Anyara looks cute as a button as she is dressed in check printed top, pink lowers, pink and white socks and a pretty bow-shaped hairband. Well, we sure couldn't take our eyes off our beloved 'Pinky', can we call her that?

Take a look at baby Anayra's new pictures here:

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on 12th December 2018 in a Hindu ceremony. They also got married in traditional on Anand Karaj ceremony a day later. They welcomed their baby girl just two days before their first wedding anniversary. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: TKSS: Kapil Sharma shares BTS pics from early morning shoot; Fans suspect it's for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi



Credits :Instagram

Read More