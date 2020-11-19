Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath set to welcome their second child in January 2021?

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath is reportedly pregnant with their second child and is said to be in her last trimester.

It hasn’t been long when Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents and welcomed their daughter Anayra. Ever since then, the renowned comedian turned actor has been over the moon and also seen sharing beautiful pics of his little prince. And while we still can’t get enough of Anayra’s cuteness, it is reported that the telly couple is set to embrace parenthood again. According to media reports, Ginni is pregnant again and the couple is expecting her second child soon.

As per a report published in Times of India, Kapil’s ladylove is in her last trimester and the couple will be welcoming their second child in January next year. This isn’t all. Given Ginni’s pregnancy, Kapil’s mother has also, reportedly, flown down to Mumbai to help the lady in her last trimester. While the couple is yet to confirm the big news, Kapil’s fans will certainly excited about The Kapil Sharma Show’s host embracing fatherhood soon. Interestingly, Kapil and Ginni’s first child Anayra will be turning 1 on December 10 and if the reports of Ginni’s pregnancy turned out to be true, it will definitely be a double celebration for the proud parents.

Earlier, Kapil had shared a beautiful picture with his wife Ginni and daughter Anayra on the occasion of the little munchkin’s first Diwali celebration wherein the mother daughter duo was seen twinning in black. With the heartwarming family pictures, Kapil sent everyone Diwali wishes. He wrote, 'A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours.'

Credits :Times Of India

