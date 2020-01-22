Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's baby girl Anayra gets pampered by singer Richa Sharma; See Pics

Ace singer Richa Sharma recently spend quality time with Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's little angel Anayara and showered the baby the girl with loads of love. Check out some love-filled pictures from their meet here.

Whenever a baby is welcomed in a family, all the relatives, friends and dear one's are super excited to meet the newborn. And this is exactly happening in Kapil Sharma's life. The comedian-actor recently became a proud father of his and wife Ginni Chatrath's first child, baby gilr Anayra Sharma, and since then everyone is showering love on the little munchkin. Recently, ace singer Richa Sharma who shares a very close bond with Kapil dropped in at his house to pay a surprise visit to baby Anayra. She took time out to spend some quality moments with the new-parents and the little bundle of happiness.

Richa, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures from her secret meet with baby Anayra. In the pictures Richa is seen pampering and cuddling Anayra too all limits and showering her with truckloads of love. Kapil, Ginni and Richa clicked not one, but quite some cutesy selfies with the baby. They all looked super happy in the pictures, and we must say that the four had a gala time together. Sharing pictures of the same, Richa sent in loads of blessings to the little doll and expressed her happiness of finally holding the little baby in her arms. She also once again congratulated the parents for being blessed with this joy. They all called for a cute and happy frame together, didn't they?

Take a look at some awe-dorable pictures here:

Talking about Richa and Kapil, they're very close to each other and are often seen being a part of each other's family celebrations From pre-wedding to post-wedding ceremonies, Richa was there throughout Kapil and Ginni's marriage. The duo welcome baby Anayara on 10 December last year. Aren't these pictures extremely cute? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kapil Sharma holding his adorable baby girl in his arms will melt your heart; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

Read More