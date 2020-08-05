Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek's take on Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from Deewar will crack you up

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek took to the retro look as they shared a hilarious BTS video from The Kapil Sharma Show and it will leave you ROLF. Take a look at it the video here.

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on the screens to spread smiles all over. The show started airing fresh episodes again from August 1 (2020) and received an overwhelming welcome from the viewers. With the TKSS team getting back together again, audiences will not only be able to enjoy episodes, but also the team's fun-loving BTS moments shared by them on social media. Recently, Kapil shared a 'goofy' video with Krushna Abhishek giving a glimpse of their backstage fun, and their hilarious banter has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, Kapil and Krushna can be seen sharing their funny version of Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from Deewar. The two are seen using fun-loving filters while they are decked up in suits and mouth the famous dialogue. Krushna can be seen going the Big B (Vijay Verma) way from the movie as he says, 'Ravi aaj mere paas gaadi hai, bangla hai, property hai. Tumhare pass kya hai?' To which Kapil in his witty style replies, 'Agar itni saari cheezen hai, to ek bech kar daant hi lagwa lete hain.'

Kapil captioned the rib-tickling video as, '70’s look with 2020‘s filter.' The duo's take on the famous Deewar dialogue will surely crack you up. Within moments, fans commented on Kapil's post and couldn't control their laughter after this fun-filled banter. Tiger Shroff also couldn't stop laughing and commented with laughing emojis, while Archana Puran Singh said 'Mind blowing.'

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set to welcome their own family members as special guests in the upcoming episode, which will air on August 8 (2020). Kapil will be seen hosting Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah, and Priyanka Sharda, spouses of Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comment section below.

