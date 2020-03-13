Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all smiles as they perform for a friend's wedding; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion on stage at a friend's wedding cannot be missed. Take a look.

The Kapil Sharma show has been faring well on the TRP charts, but ardent fans of the show are still missing Sunil Grover and Kapil's banter on the show. The two are one of the most-loved jodis of Indian Television but now are seldom seen in the same frame. Their equation went for a toss some years ago due to their infamous flight incident, and ever since then, they have kind-off turned their backs to each other. However, their fans have a moment to rejoice today, as the two were spotted together.

Much to the surprise of their fans, the duo was seen sharing the stage again after long years. Though, not the comedy podium but a wedding stage. Wondering how? Well, Kapil and Sunil were seen having a gala time with Mika Singh at a close friend's wedding function recently. In the clip, Kapil can be seen happily grooving to a famous Bollywood retro song as Sunil and Mika cheer him. Kapil looks so involved in his high-spirited performance, that Sunil takes a dig at him saying that it feels like it is Kapil's wedding.

The past contemporaries are seen enjoying the ceremony and seem to be just chilled in each other’s company. The video of their impromptu reunion has been going viral on social media and fans are going berserk to see them perform on the same stage after so many years.

For the uninitiated, in 2017 things between Sunil and Kapil went for a toss. It happened after their mid-air spat, wherein apparently, the Kapil hurled a shoe at the Sunil and they both decided to part ways. Watching them on one stage is sure taking us back to the good old days of TKSS. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

