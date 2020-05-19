Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fallout: From being friends to foes; Here's what went wrong between the actors

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fallout: Here is a break out of all the events that led to a massive tiff between the two comedian-actors. Read on for further details.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are two of the most well-known celebs from the Indian television industry. There was a time when they worked together and we all know what happened next! The fallout between these two comedian-actors was so worse that they never appeared together on-screen to date. Well, now the latest buzz is that Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are joining hands once again for a comedy reality show much to the excitement of their ardent fans.

If media reports are to be believed, this much-awaited get together of the two actors will happen once the lockdown ends. Previously, numerous speculations were rife about their possible reunion but all of them turned out to be baseless. But this time it may turn out to be true as is apparently playing the peacemaker between the two of them and making sure to let this happen by any means. Well, fans and well-wishers of the comic duo are already rejoicing post this news.

But what exactly went wrong between the two actors a few years back? Let us get a look at the timeline of events that led to the much talked-about fallout between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma:

1. The initial tiff

Many people are unaware of the fact that the first fallout between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover happened back in 2014 when the latter walked out of Comedy Nights With Kapil that was a huge hit back then. Sunil, who portrayed the role of Gutthi back then was receiving a lot of praise from the audience and wanted a pay hike. However, both Kapil Sharma and the show’s producer apparently denied his request. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor also stated in an interview that Sunil left the show after being provoked by people.

2. Reunion on the show

Even after having differences, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma came together yet again for The Kapil Sharma Show and this time the former portrayed the role of the very famous Dr. Mashoor Gulati and attained massive response on the part of the audience.

3. Another fallout

There was apparently another tiff that happened between the comic duo back in 2017 when Sunil wanted to promote his movie Coffee With D on the show. However, Kapil Sharma reportedly did not allow this to happen as he was unhappy with Sunil’s decision of venturing into movies. However, the latter had stated in an interview that Kapil never refused to promote his movie on the show. But, for the record, the promotions never happened!

4. The final blow

This is that infamous fight which led to the ultimate fallout between the two actors, a matter that has not been solved to date. Kapil Sharma had verbally and physically assaulted Sunil Grover en route a flight while on a drunken state. If reports are to be believed, the comedian initially hurled abuses at another co-star Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil tried to make peace between them. At the same time, a female passenger had also asked Kapil to maintain silence. It is then that Sunil asked him not to hurl abuses but this provoked Kapil further and he ended up assaulting the former. Reports suggest that Kiku Sharda and Ali Asgar were also abused by the comedian back then.

5. Kapil seeks apology

Kapil Sharma’s long social media post was enough to prove that the fight indeed happened during the flight. He also sought an apology from Sunil Grover through a tweet. He also revealed that he shouted at the latter for the first time in five years and that such things happen between friends.

6. Apology denied

Sunil Grover’s response to Kapil Sharma literally shook everyone when the former accused the latter of hurting him deeply. Not only that but the Bharat actor also asked him to treat human beings with respect. Sunil’s final words were, ‘thanks for making me realize it’s your show’ had already confirmed his exit from the same.

7. Present Day

Fans and well-wishers are now eagerly waiting for a reunion of the two actors. Let’s hope that the latest reports come out true and we get to see the comic duo once again on the television screen.

