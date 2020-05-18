Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to REUNITE for The Kapil Sharma Show; Is Salman Khan the peacemaker?
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's big fallout is not hidden from anyone. Their ugly mid-air brawl in 2017, made headlines for a long time. After the nasty spat, Sunil decided to break ties with Kapil and walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, the comedian even vowed to never work with Kapil again. Ever since their massive fight, things have not been going great between the two. Though the two indulge in some interaction on social media occasionally on special days, their bond is surely not the same anymore.
Even since Sunil quit TKSS, fans have been yearning to see him back on the show. Since these past three years, multiple reports have suggested Sunil's major comeback, however, nothing turned out to be fruitful. Now, yet again, gossip mills are abuzz that Sunil and Kapil are going to join hands and be back together on the comedy reality show. Yes, several media reports suggest that the two friends-turned-foes are inching towards patch-up and putting their bitter past to rest. Reports suggest that they are trying to bury the hatches between them and sort out their differences.
The reports further add that fans are most possibly going to witness the much-awaited reunion in the Indian Television Industry, as, after the lockdown, the two are likely going to reunite. Yes, you read that right! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are most likely to work together once again. Though the speculations of them getting back have also surfaced in the past, but this time they seem to be true as it has a Salman Khan connection. Apparently, Salman Khan is playing the peacemaker between the two and is ensuring that their final and big reunion happens at any cost.
Some reports also say that Grover has agreed to go back to square one after a string of unsuccessful solo stints. Though the comedian-actor also tried his luck in Bollywood, after a few eminently forgettable movie roles, Sunil's career graph has just flattened. So, by the good offices of Salman Khan, there are high chances of Kapil and Sunil reuniting for TKSS again post the Coronavirus infused countrywide lockdown is lifted.
However, confirmations from either Kapil or Sunil are yet to be made. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy about the news? Do you want to see the two together again on TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Yes v want 2gdr......happy2c dis nwz.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Will be very happy if both come together again fingers crossed see you both again with best wishes from Bangkok
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Yes off course
Anonymous 3 hours ago
SALMAN plssssssssssssss marry KAT. PLS GO LIVE WITH KAT ON INSTA. WANT TO SEE U BOTH.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
poor Salman without Katrina
Anonymous 3 hours ago
If kapil and sunil is reading this i must tell u tum log yaar dunya ko hasane me liye paida huwe ho to ye zid kyo hasaney wala dunya ke gum apne Ander chupa lete hay to apka ye jagda chotisi baat honi chahiye apdono me liye
Anonymous 3 hours ago
There is a big difference between jokes and insults which the best recipie you can get if from Grover and not Sapna in his beauty parlour oiling everyone to laugh at
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Aj sunil grover ki fati padi h to wo thook chaatne ko b tyaar ho rha h, frnds ye whi sunil ku**a h jisne kapil sharma ko barbaad karne me koi kasar nhi chhodi thi, kapil bhai iss sunil grover ku**e ko apne show me mt lo, verna bht pachtaaoge, kapil sharma show kisi ka mohtaaz nhi h, kapil akela b show ko chla skta h, kapil bhai apna past yad krna iss ku**e ne kya kiya tha jb ap dipression me chle gye the, plz iske jaise ku**o ko ignor kro,
Anonymous 4 hours ago
India would love to see both of them on TKSS platform, good luck
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Love to see them together.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
It is win win situation for both. Why ego when you perform comedy shows. Hope to see Ali, Siddu & others also back. Without these three it is incomplete kapil sharma show
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Would love to see Sunil back.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Love to see Sunil in the show. Sapna's is not entertaining as sunil. Please come back sunil
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Fingers crossed..
Anonymous 6 hours ago
SUNIL is a better comedian then KAPIL.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
No way. You can see kapil in a full show but dr.gulati will be good for 10 mins in episode , so as sapna.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
No way. You can see kapil in a full show but dr.gulati will be good for 10 mins in episode , so as sapna.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Oo brother I don't understand why u think so if u think in that way then u should watch Kapil show trp and Sunil show trp it will give you your answer but still if u think same then I can say that u r who is unable to choose between right and wrong
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Oo brother I must say if u really think this then you must open your eyes Sunil Grover flop shows kanpur waale khuranas clearly shows that he is nothing without Kapil .. .but I don't know why you think that Sunil is better even when Kapil Sharma has gone off air for air audience was missing Kapil not Sunil....if u think Sunil is better then watch Kapil Sharma all shows starting from comedy circus ke ajoobe , comedy night ,the Kapil Sharma show both season...and still if u think Sunil is better then I must say you are that type of person who compares Deepak kalal with sharukh khan
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Bro you should really wear spects if u think this Sunil Grover flop shows can show he is nothing without Kapil he was not even to take on his kanpur waale khuranas so plss judge them carefully Kapil is famous due to his humor and that's reason he is the highest paid comedian in Indian film industry ....I don't know why u guys support Sunil who is nothing without Kapil I know Kapil did wrong with Sunil but he also apologized now what a man can do after he makes a mistake....but you guys think Sunil is best oh man apna aankho ko bda karo if u have any doubt on Kapil watch his all shows starting from comedy circus ke ajoobe to comedy night and then Kapil Sharma....it is the same way as if u r saying Aamir Siddiqui is a good actor then shahrukh Khan plss open your eyes brother
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Would love to see the old charm and fun between sunil and kapil.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Heard this news 10-20 times and it never seems to be true.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Love to see them again
Anonymous 7 hours ago
hope Sunil Grover comes back. Sapna character is not that entertaining.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Sapna character is sick, I hope and wish Sunil Grover comes back soon.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Love to see them again
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Not a good idea! Their egos (esp. Grover's) are ought to clash. Many of us feel that show is better off without Grover's comedy, in fact making it more sensible.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
You must see Kapil trp
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I strongly agree
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Everyone knows who has bag full of ego and many of us do not feel that show is better without Grover's comedy.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Kapil Sharma show has become very boring and often comedies are predictable. Iconic characters like Rinku Devi or Dr. Gulati is poorly replaced by the Sapna played by Krushna. Kapil can not run this show any longer with his limited ideas and innovations. Stopped watching his shows now.