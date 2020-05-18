Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to REUNITE for The Kapil Sharma Show; Is Salman Khan the peacemaker?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Salman Khan is trying to bring Sunil Grover back with Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show. Read details of this much-awaited union inside.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's big fallout is not hidden from anyone. Their ugly mid-air brawl in 2017, made headlines for a long time. After the nasty spat, Sunil decided to break ties with Kapil and walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, the comedian even vowed to never work with Kapil again. Ever since their massive fight, things have not been going great between the two. Though the two indulge in some interaction on social media occasionally on special days, their bond is surely not the same anymore.

Even since Sunil quit TKSS, fans have been yearning to see him back on the show. Since these past three years, multiple reports have suggested Sunil's major comeback, however, nothing turned out to be fruitful. Now, yet again, gossip mills are abuzz that Sunil and Kapil are going to join hands and be back together on the comedy reality show. Yes, several media reports suggest that the two friends-turned-foes are inching towards patch-up and putting their bitter past to rest. Reports suggest that they are trying to bury the hatches between them and sort out their differences.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma has an EPIC reply to a fan who asks what would he be if he was not famous; Take a look

The reports further add that fans are most possibly going to witness the much-awaited reunion in the Indian Television Industry, as, after the lockdown, the two are likely going to reunite. Yes, you read that right! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are most likely to work together once again. Though the speculations of them getting back have also surfaced in the past, but this time they seem to be true as it has a connection. Apparently, Salman Khan is playing the peacemaker between the two and is ensuring that their final and big reunion happens at any cost.

Some reports also say that Grover has agreed to go back to square one after a string of unsuccessful solo stints. Though the comedian-actor also tried his luck in Bollywood, after a few eminently forgettable movie roles, Sunil's career graph has just flattened. So, by the good offices of Salman Khan, there are high chances of Kapil and Sunil reuniting for TKSS again post the Coronavirus infused countrywide lockdown is lifted.

However, confirmations from either Kapil or Sunil are yet to be made. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy about the news? Do you want to see the two together again on TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma OPENS UP about participating in Nach Baliye with wife Ginni Chatrath

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×