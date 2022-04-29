Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath host dinner for newlyweds Afsana Khan and Saajz; PICS

Afsana Khan is a very popular Punjabi singer, who got married to the love of her life on 19th February, 2022. Their wedding was attended by several Bigg Boss celebs including Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, and Umar Riaz among others. The singer came to the limelight with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15, but she had to leave the show in between due to health issues. The actress recently shared a picture with comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife as she thanked them for the dinner.

Afsana Khan is seen praising Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath after the couple hosted her husband Saajz and her for dinner last night. The popular 'Titliaan' singer shared several photos and a video from the evening on her social media account.

Afsana had sported a peach top and black bottoms for the get-together, while Saaj has sported a black outfit. Kapil and Ginni, who had earlier attended the screening of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film, were dressed in a more formal way. Ginny had sported a beautiful floral dress and Kapil looked dapper in a grey T-shirt and black denims.

Afsana and Kapil also sang Titliaan together. They were joined by Saajz and Ginni too. Afsana captioned her post as, "Bhut pyar dita down to earth @kapilsharma Paji king of comedy @ginnichatrath bhabi ji it was lovely dinner."

Fans can also expect a collaboration between Kapil and Afsana as the latter shared a story wherein it was mentioned 'Coming soon...Bahut jald bada dhamaka hoga'.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of the audience on The Kapil Sharma Show and is all set to take off with his team to the US for tours across the country.

