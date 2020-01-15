Kapil Sharma announces the name of his and Ginni Chatrath's newborn girl with a sweet note; See Post

Kapil Sharma has finally announced the name of his little angel with an adorable post on social media. Check it out.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of a baby girl on on December 10, 2019. The actor who is quite active on social media had taken to his Twitter handle to share the news of his little angle's arrival. Since then, the ace comedian has been beaming with joy and is busy spending quality time with her. Now, almost after a month of the baby's birth, Kapil has announced her name. A few moments back, Kapil on his Instagram account, introduced his daughter to the world. Sharing adorable pictures of the little munchkin, Kapil revealed her name. Calling the little one their 'Piece of heart', Kapil wrote, 'Meet Anayra Sharma.' Yes, the baby is named Anayra. Isn't is a cute and pretty name?

Well, this happens to be Anayra's debut Instagram. While in one of the pictures, Anayra's is seen dolled up in warm winter wear making cute expressions, in the other she is seen cradling in daddy Kapil's arms as e mommy Ginni Chatrath joins them in the frame. We must say, baby Anayra looks too cute in the picture and we can't take our eyes off her. Also, Kapil, Ginni and Anayra together make a perfect family portrait, don't they? Within moments of Kapil sharing his baby girl's picture and name, fans went gaga and bomabared him with congratulatory messages. Among the first from the entertainment world to comment on Kapil's post were TV actress Kavita Kaushik and Vikkas Manaktala's wife Gunjan.

Take a look at Kapil's happy family picture here:

On a related note, the couple got married on 12th December in a Hindu ceremony & later in an Anand Karaj ceremony on 13th December in 2018. They welcomed their baby girl just two days before their first wedding anniversary. What are your thought's on Kapil's happy family picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

