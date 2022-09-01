Kapil Sharma announces new project 'Mega Blockbuster' co-starring Rohit Sharma, Karthi and more; Deets Inside

Kapil Sharma is one of the most adored Indian entertainers. He began his journey as a singer on a reality show and then went on to do stand-up comedy. He found much success on television, worked in a couple of Bollywood films, and also hosted award shows. Kapil Sharma is gearing up to make a comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). Meanwhile, the actor surprised one and all by announcing that he is a part of a project called Mega Blockbuster, trailer of which will release on 4th September.

This evening, the actor-comedian shared a poster of his, from the project Mega Blockbuster. In the poster, Kapil was seen wearing a blue jacket over an orange shirt. He graced the camera with his trademark smile, which is loved by millions. He captioned his post as, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.” Fans were taken by surprise because until yesterday, they weren’t aware about Kapil’s collaboration in any project apart from The Kapil Sharma Show. Interestingly, a similar kind of post was shared by celebrities like Tamil actor Karthi, pan-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna and Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly. It is to be seen what Mega Blockbuster is all about, and for that, we have to wait at least a couple more days.

Have a look at Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show will soon premiere on 10th September on its broadcasting channel. There are slight modifications to the cast of the show. Bharti Singh won’t actively be a part of TKSS’s new season while Krushna Abhishek will be a part of the show but not for the initial episodes. There were reports of a rift between Kapil and Krushna, but they cleared the air with a fun video that they dropped on social media.

Also read: Like father, like daughter: Kapil Sharma poses with his 'little world' Anayra in this scenic snap