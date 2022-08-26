Kapil Sharma answers 'Can boys wear pink?' with style; Archana Puran Singh says 'Don't change your stylist'

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base. Lately, Kapil has been experimenting with his looks and we have to agree that he has got the town talking. Before commencing his The Kapil Sharma Show new season's shoot, Kapil walked the ramp and left everyone amazed with his style and charm.

Today, the star comedian shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and penned a long caption. Here, Kapil is seen looking dapper in a pink sweatshirt and stylish glasses. Sharing this photo, Kapil captioned, "I jus googled it r u reading @tamannaahspeaks Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink Is A Masculine And Cool Colour For Guys Unknown to many, historically, pink wasn't always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness!28-Mar-2021".

His fans and colleagues have all showered their love on Kapil's picture and have praised his dashing look. Archana Puran Singh also commented and said, "In fact the hot pink you wore for the last episode is my favourite look for you Kapil. I messaged Ginni also since she's styling you na Please don't change your stylist now."

On the other hand, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar. The star will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has undergone a few changes too and Krushna Abhishek won't be a part of this season. He played the character of Sapna, and has stepped out citing 'agreement issues'.

The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing on Sony TV on 10th September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

